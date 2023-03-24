SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. allocates $3.8M to raise pay, minimum wage to $15

Councilmember David Chinnis said most of its over 1,000 employees will see a bump of 7.15%.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Most employees in Dorchester County will be receiving a raise after the county council voted to approve a new pay plan this week.

County officials have allocated $3.8 million to raise its minimum wage across the board to $15 per hour and comes with raises for first responders.

Councilmember David Chinnis said most of its over 1,000 employees will see a bump of 7.15%, with extra bonuses for employees with more education and experience. The county said they have 150 vacancies, both full-time and part-time, as of Friday.

Chinnis said the commercial and residential growth of the county over the years has allowed them to raise pay without a tax increase.

He also said these pay raises are meant to stay competitive, both with the private sector and with other cities who have also raised their pay.

“This is not an elected official’s salary increase. This is the staff of Dorchester County,” Chinnis said. “These are the guys that are cleaning out the ditches. The guys that are taking your information at the auditor’s office. It’s that group of folks that’s doing this.”

Chinnis said the new pay plans in the county will go into effect starting Saturday.

