I-26E crash near Aviation Ave. cleared
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of transportation says the I-26 crash that impacted traffic near Aviation Avenue has been cleared.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near exit 211.
The crash shut down the two right lanes of I-26E, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.
