Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a driver on the Mount Pleasant side of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful carrying of a weapon and manufacturing or possessing Schedule II or III drugs with intent to distribute, according to jail records.

A report states police responded to a report of a possible road rage case. The victim told police the two vehicles were traveling on the northbound down-slope of the bridge toward Mount Plesant when traffic began to back up. The victim said the driver of a red hatchback, who police later identified as Chaney, pulled up behind the victim and was riding his bumper.

“The driver of the vehicle then moved into the lane adjacent to me and began gesturing angrily toward me,” the victim said in a statement. “The driver of the vehicle then moved into the lane adjacent to me and began gesturing angrily toward me. As traffic was heavy and there was nowhere for me to go to help him, I gestured back. He slowed down briefly then pulled back up beside me and pointed a gun at me.”

The victim was able to call 911 and provide the license plate number of the vehicle in question.

The victim was later able to confirm that Chaney was the person who had pointed the gun at him during the road rage incident on the Ravenel Bridge, the report states.

Police say Chaney confessed that the firearm, loaded with one extended magazine was under the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Police also found a jar of a green plant-like material and a black digital scale along with a second loaded magazine in a black back bag.

Chaney was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

