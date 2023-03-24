Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted 29-year-old man turned himself in to authorities Friday.

Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregg is accused of using counterfeit money orders to pay off a vehicle title loan with TitleMax on James Island on Aug. 15, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Knapp said he has avoided authorities since Nov. 2022.

Knapp said Gregg turned himself in to the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.