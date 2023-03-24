SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say

Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, according to...
Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, according to the sheriff’s office.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted 29-year-old man turned himself in to authorities Friday.

Donte Javon Donelle Gregg, 29, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregg is accused of using counterfeit money orders to pay off a vehicle title loan with TitleMax on James Island on Aug. 15, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Knapp said he has avoided authorities since Nov. 2022.

Knapp said Gregg turned himself in to the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orange Grove Middle School robotics team prepares for world competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident