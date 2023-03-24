Maybank III leads after Day 1 at The Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oklahoma signee PJ Maybank III shot a 1st round 66 on Thursday to take a 1 shot lead after the first day of play at the 75th Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.

Minnesota native Bryce Hanstad is right behind Maybank on the leaderboard at -4 along with Georgia Tech’s Andy Mao.

Calahan Keever of Anderson is in 4th place at -3.

Among the other notables in the field are John Daly II, the son of PGA legend John Daly, who shot -2. Another pro’s son, Luke Poulter, shot even par while former Dallas Cowboys QB and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo shot a +4 75.

After bogeying 2 of the first 5 holes on the afternoon, Maybank would get hot with a birdie on 6 and an eagle on 9. He would stay sharp on the back nine with birdies on 13, 15 and 17.

Round 2 will kick off on Friday morning.

