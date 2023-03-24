SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge sold for $3.9 million

During the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, media was allowed to visit the family's Moselle hunting property and view the exterior of the main house.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The deed for the sale of Moselle, the Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge in South Carolina, was filed on Wednesday.

The family made national headlines after disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

According to the real estate title, the 1,700-acre property was purchased by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million.

Before the sale of the Murdaugh’s infamous Moselle property could be finalized, eight attorneys had to work out where the money would go.

Money from the sale will go toward Alex Murdaugh’s outstanding legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, victims in the 2019 boat crash and Palmetto State Bank.

The Murdaugh family is named in a number of civil suits, many stemming from the 2019 fatal boat crash that killed Mallory Beach. Paul was facing charges in relation to the crash at the time of his murder.

It is unclear what is planned for the Moselle property.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orange Grove Middle School robotics team prepares for world competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden addresses Canadian Parliament after talks with Trudeau
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial