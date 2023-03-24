SC Lottery
Near record highs today, a few storms possible this weekend!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We started this work week with freezing temperatures, we’re ending the work week with near record highs. It’s all sunshine on our Friday with highs temperatures in the mid 80s inland this afternoon, 70s at the beaches. The record high at Charleston International Airport is 86° dating back to 1945! It will be a warm, breezy and dry Friday but the rain chance will increase as we head into the weekend. A weakening cold front will lead to a few showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. One or two storms could contain strong, gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has only inland areas(west of I-95) under a marginal risk of severe weather Saturday. Any rain will fade away Saturday night but the front will stall out nearby leading to another chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The exact placement of the front will determine the coverage of showers and storms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. If the front is overhead, the rain chances will be considerably higher than if the front sets up just to our north. Because of this uncertainty, I wouldn’t cancel any weekend plans but stay updated with the forecast throughout the next couple days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 83.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 72.

