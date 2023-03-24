SC Lottery
South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama won 78-76 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II said Friday that he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college.

The 6-foot-9 freshman said on Instagram Live that his year in college with the Gamecocks helped him mature.

“Now, I’m declaring for the NBA draft, just like that,” he said.

Jackson, 18, is projected as a mid-first round selection.

He started 29 of 32 games for the 11-21 Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.4 points a game. He also led South Carolina with 26 blocks and 24 steals.

Jackson, from Columbia, was rated the No. 1 college prospect in 2023. But he reclassified to join his hometown team and first-year coach Lamont Paris.

