Tip leads to recovery of Corvette missing from Adams Run

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - A classic sports car reported missing earlier this week from the Adams Run area has been found and returned to its owner, Charleston County deputies say.

The vehicle, an orange 1976 Corvette Stingray, was missing earlier this month, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“Acting on a tip, detectives recovered the Corvette on Thursday in Adams Run,” he said. “The vehicle had been taken by someone who stated he mistakenly thought it had been abandoned.”

Investigators said evidence indicated the vehicle was loaded onto a car hauler trailer and taken from a property on Mary Ravenel Road. The vehicle owner had discovered it missing on March 8.

Knapp said the owner declined to press charges against the person who had taken the vehicle.

