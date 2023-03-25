SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Johns Island plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”

Multiple agencies responded to the crash which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the...
Multiple agencies responded to the crash which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek(Sharon Wilkerson)
By Bryce Jacquot and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District confirmed that one person has died following a Saturday plane crash on Johns Island.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek.

Just before 2 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they are trying to access the downed aircraft. About an hour and a half later, the fire district said one person had died, and they are working to get to a second “patient.”

The fire district advised avoiding the area as first responders are on the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools selects search firm to find next superintendent
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say
Corp day is when first-year students become recognized in the Corps of Cadets, are no longer be...
The Citadel celebrates 180th anniversary of Corps Day
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire