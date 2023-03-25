SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced after a kitchen fire broke out in a home on North Romney Street.(Storyblocks)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning fire in Charleston has left three people without a home.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced after a kitchen fire broke out in a home on North Romney Street Saturday morning.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools selects search firm to find next superintendent
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say
Debris inside of former Andrews EMS service building left after the location was left empty in...
Andrews mayor says he wasn’t notified EMS services would be relocated
Councilmember David Chinnis said most of its over 1,000 employees will see a bump of 7.15%.
Dorchester Co. allocates $3.8M to raise pay, minimum wage to $15