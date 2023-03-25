3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning fire in Charleston has left three people without a home.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced after a kitchen fire broke out in a home on North Romney Street Saturday morning.
The fire was contained to the kitchen area and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
