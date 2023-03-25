The Citadel celebrates 180th anniversary of Corps Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel celebrated the 180th anniversary of Corps Day Saturday.

Corp day is when first-year students become recognized in the Corps of Cadets, are no longer be referred to as “knobs,” and begin training for their sophomore year.

Saturday’s events included a performance by the Citadel Rifle Legion, a Summerall Guards performance, a parade, and a march to the old Citadel at Marion Square where those students will renew their cadet oath.

One cadet said the knowledge that everyone around her had to go through the same experience helped her when she was struggling.

“The idea of going through the struggles that we do here in this system and knowing that the people on your left and right have also gone through the same thing is this mutual respect that is transcendent once you leave here,” Cadet Maj. Eric Wilson Jr. said. “All the alumni and that network we have here, we all look out for each other because we know what we’ve gone through.”

The Citadel’s 2023 Commencement ceremony will be held Saturday, May 6.

