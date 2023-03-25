SC Lottery
The Citadel drops series opener against Mercer

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel committed a pair of costly errors in the first inning that put the Bulldogs in a hole they were not able to dig out of in falling, 7-3, to Mercer in the Southern Conference opener Friday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 7, The Citadel 3

Records: Mercer (15-8, 1-0), The Citadel (13-8, 0-1)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Mercer leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Bears took advantage of a pair of Bulldog throwing errors to push across five unearned runs in the first inning. Eli Runyan and Ty Dalley each had RBI doubles in the frame.
  • The Bulldogs got a run back in the bottom of the first inning after Thomas Rollauer drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a double from Noah Mitchell. Sawyer Reeves drove in Rollauer with a groundout to short.
  • MU added a run in the second inning on a solo homer from Jackson Cherry.
  • The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fourth inning as Reeves started the inning with a double into the left-field corner. Wells Sykes followed with a RBI triple into the right-field corner, before scoring on a Dylan Costa groundout.
  • The Bears added another unearned run in the eighth on a two-out single up the middle from Treyson Hughes.

Inside the Box Score

  • Right hander Gant Starling had a career day out of the bullpen as he allowed just one unearned run on three hits and seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
  • Starling had not pitched more than 2.1 innings in his career.
  • Sam Swygert (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs, one earned, on nine hits and four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
  • As a staff, the Bulldogs struck out 11 hitters, marking the 14th time this season the Bulldogs struck out at least 10 batters in a game.
  • The Citadel had seven hits, with seven different players collecting a hit.
  • Sawyer Reeves doubled and drove in a run, while Wells Sykes had a RBI triple.
  • Dylan Costa drove in the third run with a groundout.
  • Travis Lott collected a hit and was also hit by a pitch for the 11th time this season. He extended his streak of reaching safely to 31 games dating back to last season.
  • Ryan Lobus (3-1) allowed three runs on five hits and four strikeouts over 5.0 innings to pick up the victory.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at the new start time of 1 p.m.

