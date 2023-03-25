The Citadel falls to Mercer, 4-3 on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got out to a lead in the third inning, but was a two-run double late that was the difference in Mercer’s 4-3 victory over Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 4, The Citadel 3

Records: Mercer (16-8, 2-0), The Citadel (13-9, 0-2)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Mercer leads 2-0

How it Happened

• The Bears got on the board in the first inning after a leadoff walk came in to score on a two-out single from Trevor Austin.

• The Bulldogs got the offense going in the third inning as Travis Elliott hit a one-out double to the base of the wall in left field. After a Thomas Rollauer single, Sawyer Reeves drove in Elliott with a single to center. ON the next pitch, Travis Lott roped a two-run double into the corner in right field.

• MU pulled within a run in the seventh inning after a one-out triple scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Treyson Hughes.

• The Bears regained the lead in the eighth on a two-run double to right center from Ty Dalley.

Inside the Box Score

• The Bulldogs got another strong start from right hander Ben Hutchins. The junior allowed just one run on five hits and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

• Conner Cummiskey (1-3) took the loss after he allowed three runs on four hits over the final 3.0 innings.

• Travis Elliott collected the Bulldogs first hit of the game in the third inning, a double off the base of the wall in left. He would later score the first run.

• Travis Lott drove in two runs with a double. He also drew a walk in the first inning, extending his streak to reaching safely to 31-straight games.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon at a new start time of noon.

