Coastal QB McCall, Darlington Raceway renew NIL deal

CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field
CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field(Source: Coastal Carolina University Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Darlington Raceway has signed Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to a name, image and likeness deal for a second straight year.

The track that’s “Too Tough To Tame” first partnered with McCall for the Southern 500 last year, with the quarterback using his social media accounts to promote one of NASCAR’s signature events.

Raceway president Kerry Tharp said Thursday the track enjoyed its relationship with McCall, who came to the facility about an hour or so from campus to pose for pictures and take in the atmosphere.

“We look forward to continuing this impactful relationship this year and cheering him on in all his endeavors,” Tharp said.

McCall is a senior with the Chanticleers who’s a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He’s passed for 8,066 yards with 78 touchdowns against eight interceptions the past four seasons.

McCall will promote Darlington events, primarily NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend on May 12-14, which concludes with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 on that Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

