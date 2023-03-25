SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cougars Walk Off Tigers 6-5 in 11 Innings Friday

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball needed extra innings Friday night, but Trotter Harlan’s walkoff RBI single in the 11th provided a 6-5 win over Towson in CAA action.

Charleston (14-7, 5-2 CAA) and Towson (7-17, 1-6 CAA) traded punches throughout the night with neither side leading by more than two.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 6, Towson 5 (11 innings)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (14-7, 5-2 CAA), Towson (7-17, 1-6 CAA)

How It Happened

• JT Marr got the scoring started with a two-out solo homer to right field and 1-0 Charleston lead through one inning.

• Towson was quick to answer grabbing two runs on four hits and 2-1 lead.

• Charleston would score three times in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead, the largest for either side on the night.

• Tyler Sorrentino’s RBI double to center field scored Will Baumhofer to start the rally. Cole Mathis sent a laser to center for a sacrifice fly before a double steal and throwing error on the catcher scored one final run.

• Towson would answer back in the fifth with an RBI single then tie it on a solo home run to left center in the eighth.

• Both bullpens would hold serve through the ninth and tenth innings before Charleston benefited from a failed pickoff error then ended it on Trotter Harlan’s heroics.

Notes

• Luke Wood stole a career-high two bases in the win and collected three hits - his second three-hit game of the season.

• Trotter Harlan’s RBI single in the 11th was the Cougars’ second walkoff extra-inning win in as many weekends after downing Stony Brook in 11 innings last Saturday. Tyler Sorrentino had the game-winning hit last week and scored the game-winning run Friday.

• JT Marr hit his first home run of the season sending a ball over the right field wall in the first inning.

• Alex Lyon recorded his first collegiate win tossing a perfect top of the 11th inning.

• Tyler Sorrentino collected his second three-hit game of the season scoring two runs including the game-winner.

Up Next

Charleston and Towson play the second of a three-game set Saturday from Patriots Point with the Cougars looking to claim a third conference series win. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Miles Jamison Road Thursday morning has the road closed between Old Trolly Road and...
‘A total loss’: Crews battle fire at Summerville school
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Ebony Holmes was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in February 2022, after doctors initially...
‘Trust your gut’: Survivor shares story as colon cancer rates rise in young
Coroner Darnell Hartwell responded and identified the man as Jessie Jones, from Pineville.
Deputies: Hunters find remains of missing 87-year-old in Pineville
Reggie Burgess says he will retire as police chief effective May 1.
N. Charleston police chief announces retirement

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Yellow Jackets Outlast Tigers 4-3 in 11 Innings
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel drops series opener against Mercer
Maybank III holds lead at The Azalea Invitational
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
Bench play key to South Carolina’s success