Cougars Walk Off Tigers 6-5 in 11 Innings Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball needed extra innings Friday night, but Trotter Harlan’s walkoff RBI single in the 11th provided a 6-5 win over Towson in CAA action.

Charleston (14-7, 5-2 CAA) and Towson (7-17, 1-6 CAA) traded punches throughout the night with neither side leading by more than two.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 6, Towson 5 (11 innings)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (14-7, 5-2 CAA), Towson (7-17, 1-6 CAA)

How It Happened

• JT Marr got the scoring started with a two-out solo homer to right field and 1-0 Charleston lead through one inning.

• Towson was quick to answer grabbing two runs on four hits and 2-1 lead.

• Charleston would score three times in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead, the largest for either side on the night.

• Tyler Sorrentino’s RBI double to center field scored Will Baumhofer to start the rally. Cole Mathis sent a laser to center for a sacrifice fly before a double steal and throwing error on the catcher scored one final run.

• Towson would answer back in the fifth with an RBI single then tie it on a solo home run to left center in the eighth.

• Both bullpens would hold serve through the ninth and tenth innings before Charleston benefited from a failed pickoff error then ended it on Trotter Harlan’s heroics.

Notes

• Luke Wood stole a career-high two bases in the win and collected three hits - his second three-hit game of the season.

• Trotter Harlan’s RBI single in the 11th was the Cougars’ second walkoff extra-inning win in as many weekends after downing Stony Brook in 11 innings last Saturday. Tyler Sorrentino had the game-winning hit last week and scored the game-winning run Friday.

• JT Marr hit his first home run of the season sending a ball over the right field wall in the first inning.

• Alex Lyon recorded his first collegiate win tossing a perfect top of the 11th inning.

• Tyler Sorrentino collected his second three-hit game of the season scoring two runs including the game-winner.

Up Next

Charleston and Towson play the second of a three-game set Saturday from Patriots Point with the Cougars looking to claim a third conference series win. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

