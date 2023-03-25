Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

SC Lottery
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

