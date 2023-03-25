Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new waterfront hotel that’s under construction on the peninsula has plans of opening in early 2025.

The 209-room hotel, which was originally expected to open last year, said construction is back on track and that they’re looking forward to opening the hotel up to the Charleston community.

Officials working on the project said on top of the hotel itself, they’ll also be expanding the Joe Riley Waterfront Park starting at the park’s north entrance and ending down at Cumberland Street.

“That’s one of the things that we’re most excited about this project is the expansion of Joe Riley Waterfront Park. So continue the public access along the waterfront, in between the hotel and the water itself,” Aaron Pusztai, an Assistant Vice President of Development for Lowe Construction said.

Pusztai said the 6-story hotel will include ground-floor retail and event space, an infinity pool overlooking the water, a brand-new dock and multiple food options.

One of the elements he said he’s most excited for is the rooftop venue and lounge because of its open-air design.

“The views from out there are just outstanding, the food and atmosphere are going to be amazing, its beautifully designed, it will be great to see people come out and enjoy that,” Pusztai said.

He said the construction team is currently working on the exterior facade and roofing, and they’ve even started to build the guest rooms.

Some nearby restaurants said they’re looking forward to the economic benefit the new hotel will bring. They said although they’re excited for the hotel opening, the impact of construction hasn’t been too harmful to business.

In fact, the manager of Queology, which is a restaurant right near the end of Concord Street, said it has actually helped business because the construction workers have been coming in everyday for lunch.

“We’re down here at the end of the market so we’re not much of an attraction down here. But once there’s shopping and a hotel down here and there’s more than just the parking lot and the cruise ship lot, it’s going to be a lot more business down here for us,” Jake Mills, the manager of Queology said.

