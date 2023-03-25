Fast Start Leads Blue Hose Past Bucs

CLINTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern baseball team suffered their first conference loss of the season on Friday night, as the Presbyterian Blue Hose got the best of them with a 6-3 victory.

The Blue Hose (10-13) got it started with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. They added two more in the bottom of the third with two triples and a throwing error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bucs scored in the top of the second inning, as Ashton Wilson slashed a two-out double. Two batters later, he came around to score on a fielding error by the center fielder to make it 1-1. They cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third inning, as Kieran Davis crushed his second home run of the season.

Presbyterian added two more in the sixth inning, all with two outs. Zac Robinson retired the first two hitters that he faced in the inning. Then, after a single and two walks, he gave up a two-run single to make it 6-2.

Charleston Southern loaded the bases in the seventh inning, and Jaylin Rae walked to bring a run home to trim the Blue Hose lead to three. That is all the Bucs got, as Davis struck out to end the inning.

Sam Massey fell to 0-2 on the season after taking the loss. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) and striking out 5. Robinson allowed 2 runs on 2 hits, walked 2 and struck out 2 in 2.0 innings of work. Lastly, Dylan Matsuoka went the final 2.0 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 4.

The Bucs look to even the series tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.