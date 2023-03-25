Front to keep showers and storms in the forecast this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the Lowcountry today and will stall nearby through early next week. This means showers and storms are in the forecast through Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase today with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There’s a small chance that a storm becomes severe, damaging winds and hail are possible. Not a widespread threat though. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a risk level 1 out of 5 of seeing severe weather today. It will be a warm day with highs in the low 80s. More of the same on Sunday, scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Our entire area is highlighted in a risk level 1 out of 5 for seeing severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the low 80s on Sunday. The exact placement of the front will determine the coverage of showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday along with our temperatures. If the front is overhead, the rain chances will be considerably higher and it won’t be as warm as opposed to if the front sets up just to our north. Stay updated with the Live 5 Weather team throughout the weekend!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 63.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. Cooler. High 68, Low 50.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 58.

