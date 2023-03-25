SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I still feel like a young man’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A Minnesota man turned 100 years old, and nearly 100 people attended his birthday party, including the governor. (Source: WCCO, GORDON KIRK, CNN)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man turned 100 years old on Thursday and he celebrated with nearly 100 people, including the governor.

Gordy Kirk is a World War II veteran and a beloved member of the community.

Some say Thursday’s party was 100 years in the making.

“I still feel like a young man. I don’t feel like I’m 100,” Kirk said.

For 90 of his 100 years, Kirk has lived in St. Paul. After graduating high school he served in the Army during World War II, at a time when the military was still segregated.

“When I was over in Germany I thought, ‘If I get out of this, I’ll be happy.’ I was never thinking I would live to be 100,” Kirk said.

Kirk’s friends said they were happy to celebrate his special day with him.

“We want to thank God for putting him in our presence and allowing him to share this space with us,” Nathaniel Khaliq said.

Kirk’s friends said what makes him so special is his heart for others.

“He’s been that sounding board for many veterans not only in our community but throughout the state of Minnesota,” Khaliq said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also joined Thursday’s party to honor Kirk.

“I do hereby proclaim this Thursday, March 23, 2023, as Gordy Kirk Day across the state of Minnesota,” Walz said.

Kirk said his grandkids, great grandkids and great-great-grandkids were at his party while he remains looking toward the future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a couple of more years, as long as the Lord will give them to me,” Kirk said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools selects search firm to find next superintendent
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after...
Deadly and powerful storms rip through the South
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say