Maybank III holds lead at The Azalea Invitational

(KNOP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oklahoma commit PJ Maybank III shot a 2nd round 64 to go to -12 and hold onto the lead at the Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Friday.

Maybank, who was the leader after day 1, overcame a 1st hole double-bogey with four birdies and an eagle on the final six holes of the front nine. He’d birdie four more holes on the back to cancel out a bogey on 15.

Anderson University’s Calahan Keever is in 2nd place after 2 rounds at -10.

Brody Stevenson, Bryce Hanstad and Joseph Pagdin are all tied for 3rd at -5.

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo shot his 2nd straight 75 on Friday to go into the weekend at +8.

The third round will begin on Saturday morning.

