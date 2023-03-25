Multiple agencies respond to plane crash on Johns Island
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.
Just before 2:00 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer confirmed that they are trying to access the downed aircraft.
A spokesperson for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed around 1:00 p.m.
In a tweet, the St. Johns Fire District advised to avoid the area as first responders are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.