Multiple agencies respond to plane crash on Johns Island

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek...
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer confirmed that they are trying to access the downed aircraft.

A spokesperson for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed around 1:00 p.m.

In a tweet, the St. Johns Fire District advised to avoid the area as first responders are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

