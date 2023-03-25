South Carolina women take on UCLA in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball will be in Greenville on Saturday to face UCLA in hopes of keeping their dominant NCAA Tournament run alive.

The Gamecocks have cruised through the first rounds of the tournament, winning their last two games by a combined 63 points.

Led by Naismith awards finalists Aliyah Boston and Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks are looking to repeat as NCAA Champions this year. However, the 4th-seeded Bruins will be one of their toughest tests this season.

The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

