SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman facing multiple charges after 41 dead cats found at property, authorities say

West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.
West Virginia woman charged after numerous animals found dead, authorities said.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By WDTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a woman is facing multiple charges as the result of an animal cruelty investigation.

Randolph County deputies said they were called on Monday to investigate an animal cruelty complaint at a property.

Deputies said they discovered the home had no electricity when they arrived while all the windows and doors were closed along with the property having an overwhelming odor of urine.

WDTV reports that deputies found many cats and kittens at the home. They also heard barking dogs from a neighboring house that had similar conditions.

Both homes were “deplorable and unlivable,” according to authorities. Deputies said piles of feces were found with urine at the homes.

Conditions were so severe, that hazmat teams were called, and responders had to use respirators to be able to enter, authorities said.

According to county deputies, a total of 11 dogs, 40 living cats and 41 dead cats were found at the property.

The animals seen alive were described by authorities as being “extremely sick” and in desperate need of medical care.

Donna Marie Thompson and her family are the owners of the homes. Authorities said Thompson has been charged with 92 counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools selects search firm to find next superintendent
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted for using counterfeit money orders turns himself in, deputies say
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in...
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”