Woman sentenced for shoplifting, biting security guard

Oregon authorities say Ashlie Ruth Clark has been sent to prison after biting a security guard while being caught shoplifting.
Oregon authorities say Ashlie Ruth Clark has been sent to prison after biting a security guard while being caught shoplifting.(Washington County District Attorney's Office)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon woman has been sent to prison for biting a security guard while being caught shoplifting last year.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Ashlie Ruth Clark has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for biting off a security guard’s earlobe after attempting to steal more than $800 of merchandise from a department store in July 2022.

Authorities said Clark was caught that day shoplifting from a Nordstrom store at the Washington Square Mall in Tigard.

A security guard confronted her as she left the store without paying but Clark “physically resisted and yelled obscene comments” as the guard tried to take back the stolen items, the DA’s office said.

During the struggle, Clark reportedly bit one of the security guards on the ear, biting off at least a half inch of the guard’s earlobe.

Officials said when Tigard police arrested Clark, she gave them a false name and date of birth. She also had two other outstanding warrants.

The security guard went to the hospital, but they were unable to surgically reattach the earlobe.

Clark was sentenced by Judge John Collins at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday after she pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery.

The 31-year-old will serve her sentence of 70 months with the Oregon Department of Corrections. After release, she will have an additional three years of supervision, authorities said.

