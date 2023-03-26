SC Lottery
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on Cypress Campground Road near US 176, approximately four miles north of Summerville.

Two occupants of a 2008 Honda motorcycle were traveling east on Cypress Campground Road when they went off the road to the left and struck several trees, spilling off the roadway.

Both occupants died at the scene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

