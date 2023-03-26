SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

6 children killed in crash in Tennessee

The children and a woman were ejected when the car left the road and flipped in the early morning hours on Sunday.
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six children and injured two adults in Robertson County, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, six young girls were killed in a crash on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The children were traveling in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder.

The children and woman were ejected from the car when it rolled. The woman was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19 for Maxey Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and expects the interstate to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
A new waterfront hotel under construction on the peninsula tells Live 5 they're now planning on...
Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
The multiyear plan for the three-acre site calls for two new office buildings, a new hotel,...
What’s next: Dorchester Co. to redevelop Summerville headquarters

Latest News

This photo provided by Taylor Legal Team shows Rejon Taylor. Taylor hoped the election of Joe...
Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Troy Dendre Williams was last seen in the Birch Avenue area on Friday.
Deputies searching for missing Andrews teen
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash