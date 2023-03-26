Bucs Bested in Pitcher’s Duel in Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. - Kaleb Hill and Evan Truitt combined to strikeout 10 batters, but that was not enough as the Charleston Southern baseball team fell to the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the second day in a row. This time by a 2-1 score.

Hill went 2.0 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits and 3 strikeouts. Truitt finished up the afternoon allowing 1 run, 4 hits and 7 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. He took the loss to fall to 1-4 on the season.

Neither team scored after the third inning, as the Blue Hose (11-13) made it 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single.

The Bucs (11-13, 3-2 in conference) responded with a run in the second inning. After Ike George was caught stealing, Ernesto Polanco singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Jared Payne.

Presbyterian answered in the bottom of the third inning, as a one-out triple and a sac fly was all they needed to lead them to the 2-1 victory.

The final game will be tomorrow, as the Bucs look to salvage a game in this series with a win. First pitch will be at 1 p.m.

