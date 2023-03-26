The Citadel salvages a game against Mercer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Cameron Reeves and Anthony Badala delivered the big blast as the Bulldogs took the final game of the series, 6-2, over Mercer Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 6, Mercer 2
Records: Mercer (16-9, 2-1), The Citadel (14-9, 1-2)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Mercer wins series 2-1
How it Happened
- The Bears got on the board in the second inning after a walk came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Ben Olson.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a base hit and stole second. Wells Sykes drove in Reeves with a base hit through the right side.
- The Citadel took its first lead of the game in the fifth when Travis Elliott doubled to left and scored on Anthony Badala’s two-run homer to left center. Later in the inning, Travis Lott went the other way for a RBI single.
- The Bulldogs extended the lead in the sixth after Garrett Dill hustled down the line to beat out an inning-ending double play. Elliott followed by being hit by a pitch and Badala walked to load the bases. Chase Loggins drew a four-pitch walk to plate one run, and Thomas Rollauer singled to left to drive in the second run of the inning.
- MU got a run in the ninth after a leadoff single scored on a groundout by Carter Geier.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves (5-0) was masterful in his return to the mound as he held the Bears to just one run on four hits and five strikeouts over 8.0 innings.
- George Derrick Floyd closed out the game by allowing a run in his one inning of work.
- Anthony Badala provided the big hit in the fifth inning as his two-run homer broke a 1-1 tie. The long ball was his team-leading third of the season.
- Travis Elliott had a great day at the plate as he went 2-for-2 with a double, walk and two runs scored. Elliott also made an outstanding diving play in the hole to end an inning.
- Sawyer Reeves added two hits from the two hole in the lineup, while Wells Sykes added two hits and drove in a run.
- Colton Cosper (0-2) took the loss for the Bears, allowing four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action on March 28 as they welcome No. 11 South Carolina to Riley Park for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
