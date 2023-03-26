The Citadel salvages a game against Mercer

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Cameron Reeves and Anthony Badala delivered the big blast as the Bulldogs took the final game of the series, 6-2, over Mercer Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, Mercer 2

Records: Mercer (16-9, 2-1), The Citadel (14-9, 1-2)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Mercer wins series 2-1

How it Happened

The Bears got on the board in the second inning after a walk came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Ben Olson.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning as Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a base hit and stole second. Wells Sykes drove in Reeves with a base hit through the right side.

The Citadel took its first lead of the game in the fifth when Travis Elliott doubled to left and scored on Anthony Badala’s two-run homer to left center. Later in the inning, Travis Lott went the other way for a RBI single.

The Bulldogs extended the lead in the sixth after Garrett Dill hustled down the line to beat out an inning-ending double play. Elliott followed by being hit by a pitch and Badala walked to load the bases. Chase Loggins drew a four-pitch walk to plate one run, and Thomas Rollauer singled to left to drive in the second run of the inning.