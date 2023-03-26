Cougars Down Towson in 17-Inning Marathon

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Patrick Sanchez drew a bases loaded walk in the 17th inning to give College of Charleston a 5-4 win and clinch the series win over Towson.

The Cougars have won all three of their CAA series and will go for the sweep of the Tigers Sunday at 1 p.m.

Towson scored three times in the first before the Charleston bullpen took over, allowing only one run over the next 16 frames. The win was the second straight in extra innings after a 6-5, 11-inning victory in the series opener Friday.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 5, Towson 4 (17 innings)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (15-7, 6-2 CAA), Towson (7-18, 1-7 CAA)

How It Happened

• Towson scored three in the first including a pair of sacrifice flies.

• The Cougars got a run back in the second on consecutive one-out singles by Jared Kirven, Patrick Sanchez and Will Baumhofer.

• The Tigers got the run back in the fourth on a bases-loaded 5-3 double play grounder.

• Trotter Harlan and Cole Mathis singled in runs, and JT Marr tied it with an RBI fielder’s choice.

• Both teams had opportunities to break the tie in extra innings but could not get the key hit.

• Finally in the 17th, Harlan led off with a single, stole second and walks to Luke Wood (intentional) and Ben Hamacher loaded the bases. Sanchez took a 3-2 pitch off the plate to drive in the game-winning run.

Notes

• The game is tied for the second-longest in modern Cougar baseball history (since 1991).

• Charleston defeated William & Mary in 23 innings in the 2014 and claimed a 7-6 victory over Virginia in 17 frames in 2006.

• The teams combined to strand 31 runners, including 19 by Towson.

• The Cougars are 7-2 in one-run games this season including 5-0 in CAA contests.

• Jake Brink, the last of seven Cougar pitchers, worked two and picked up his first collegiate win.

• The six pitchers out of the pen allowed only seven hits in 11 shutout innings.

• Harlan, Mathis and Sanchez each had two hits, with Mathis extending his hitting streak to six games.

Up Next

Charleston looks to complete its first CAA sweep of the season when the teams wrap up the series Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

