Cougars Finish Off Sweep of Towson 3-2 Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball won their third-straight one-run affair of the weekend downing Towson 3-2 Sunday to complete the series sweep. Cole Mathis pitched eight innings for Charleston (16-7, 7-2 CAA) and scored the go-ahead run on Trotter Harlan’s fifth-inning double.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 3, Towson 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (16-7, 7-2 CAA), Towson (7-19, 1-8 CAA)

How It Happened

Towson broke through first in the pitching duel with two runs in the top of the third inning on a single to left field and fielder’s choice.

Charleston would respond in the fourth inning as Trotter Harlan scored on a ground ball double play to cut the margin to 2-1 Towson.

Cole Mathis helped his own cause in the fifth with an RBI single to left field scoring Tyler Sorretino with two outs.

Harlan would give the Cougars a 3-2 they wouldn’t relinquish on an RBI double to left center to score Mathis from first base.

Mathis would finish off his strong day with a strikeout to end the eighth inning before Alex Lyon came on to close the ballgame with a clean ninth inning.

Notes

Cole Mathis threw a career-high eight innings Sunday to earn his second win of the season. Mathis’ outing was the longest by a Charleston starting pitcher this season.

Charleston improved to 8-2 on the season in one-run games winning all three by a single run.

Sunday completed Charleston’s first series sweep in CAA play and capped off their third series win in as many weekends.

Charleston moved to 24-5 all-time against the Tigers with the sweep and claimed their seventh series win in nine weekend meetings since joining the CAA.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Columbia for the second meeting with Clemson in three weeks as the two tangle at SEGRA Park for the second-straight season. First pitch between the Cougars and Tigers is slated for 6 p.m.

