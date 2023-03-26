SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cougars Finish Off Sweep of Towson 3-2 Sunday

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston baseball won their third-straight one-run affair of the weekend downing Towson 3-2 Sunday to complete the series sweep. Cole Mathis pitched eight innings for Charleston (16-7, 7-2 CAA) and scored the go-ahead run on Trotter Harlan’s fifth-inning double.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 3, Towson 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (16-7, 7-2 CAA), Towson (7-19, 1-8 CAA)

How It Happened

  • Towson broke through first in the pitching duel with two runs in the top of the third inning on a single to left field and fielder’s choice.
  • Charleston would respond in the fourth inning as Trotter Harlan scored on a ground ball double play to cut the margin to 2-1 Towson.
  • Cole Mathis helped his own cause in the fifth with an RBI single to left field scoring Tyler Sorretino with two outs.
  • Harlan would give the Cougars a 3-2 they wouldn’t relinquish on an RBI double to left center to score Mathis from first base.
  • Mathis would finish off his strong day with a strikeout to end the eighth inning before Alex Lyon came on to close the ballgame with a clean ninth inning.

Notes

  • Cole Mathis threw a career-high eight innings Sunday to earn his second win of the season. Mathis’ outing was the longest by a Charleston starting pitcher this season.
  • Charleston improved to 8-2 on the season in one-run games winning all three by a single run.
  • Sunday completed Charleston’s first series sweep in CAA play and capped off their third series win in as many weekends.
  • Charleston moved to 24-5 all-time against the Tigers with the sweep and claimed their seventh series win in nine weekend meetings since joining the CAA.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Columbia for the second meeting with Clemson in three weeks as the two tangle at SEGRA Park for the second-straight season. First pitch between the Cougars and Tigers is slated for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
A new waterfront hotel under construction on the peninsula tells Live 5 they're now planning on...
Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel salvages a game against Mercer
Gamecocks Sweep Missouri; Pick Up Second Walk-Off Win of the Weekend
VIDEO: Mercer def. The Citadel 4-3 on Saturday
VIDEO: Mercer def. The Citadel 4-3 on Saturday
VIDEO: CofC def. Towson in 17-inning thriller, 5-4
VIDEO: CofC def. Towson in 17-inning thriller, 5-4