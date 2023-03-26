Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting incident in the Dorchester County side of North Charleston.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the incident.

When they arrived, investigations found multiple homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Sonya Turner.

Turner said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released in the near future.

The North Charleston Police Department also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.