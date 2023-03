ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Troy Dendre Williams was last seen in the Birch Avenue area on Friday.

Police described him as 5′7″ and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about this should call 843-546-5102.

