SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Front to keep showers and storms in the forecast over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will remain near the area through early next week. This means showers and storms are in the forecast through Tuesday! After seeing a few showers/storms Saturday, we’ll see more of the same today with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Our entire area is highlighted in a risk level 2 out of 5 for seeing severe weather this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the low 80s this afternoon despite the clouds. The exact placement of the front will determine the coverage of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday along with our temperatures. If the front is overhead, the rain chances will be considerably higher and it won’t be as warm as opposed to if the front sets up just to our north. Stay updated with the Live 5 Weather team throughout the weekend!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 70, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. High 69, Low 49.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
A new waterfront hotel under construction on the peninsula tells Live 5 they're now planning on...
Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
The multiyear plan for the three-acre site calls for two new office buildings, a new hotel,...
What’s next: Dorchester Co. to redevelop Summerville headquarters

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warmer weather returns to wrap up the work week!