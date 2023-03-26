Front to keep showers and storms in the forecast over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will remain near the area through early next week. This means showers and storms are in the forecast through Tuesday! After seeing a few showers/storms Saturday, we’ll see more of the same today with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Our entire area is highlighted in a risk level 2 out of 5 for seeing severe weather this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the low 80s this afternoon despite the clouds. The exact placement of the front will determine the coverage of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday along with our temperatures. If the front is overhead, the rain chances will be considerably higher and it won’t be as warm as opposed to if the front sets up just to our north. Stay updated with the Live 5 Weather team throughout the weekend!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 70, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. High 69, Low 49.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 65.

