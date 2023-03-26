Gamecocks Sweep Missouri; Pick Up Second Walk-Off Win of the Weekend

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team swept a doubleheader and a three-game series against No. 22 Missouri Saturday afternoon (March 25) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks won game one, 8-1, and used an Ethan Petry walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th to win the nightcap, 5-4.

Noah Hall struck out 10 in seven innings of work to earn the win in game one. He allowed five hits and a run with a walk. Chris Veach and Cade Austin each pitched a scoreless inning of work, combining for five strikeouts.

Evan Stone had a pair of home runs in the win, the first two of his Carolina career. Gavin Casas was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI while Ethan Petry and Talmadge LeCroy had two hits apiece.

Carolina’s second win was more dramatic. Carson Hornung gave the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run home run, but Missouri scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 4-2 advantage.

The game stayed at 4-2 until Petry tied it with a two-run home run to left. The game went to extras and Carolina finally took advantage in the 12th. Will Tippett opened the inning with a walk. He went to third on Braylen Wimmer’s bunt single and a throwing error. Missouri intentionally walked Casas, leading to Petry’s single up the middle to score the game-winning run.

Matthew Becker earned the win in relief, striking out five in three innings of relief. Veach added four strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Jack Mahoney started for Carolina. He struck out three and allowed three hits and two runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Petry had three hits in the nightcap to go along with three RBI. Hornung drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina starts 6-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2016.

The Gamecocks are 23-2 after 25 games. That’s the best start for a Carolina team since the 2000 team also was 23-2 after 25 contests.

Carolina played its first extra-inning game of the season in the second game.

The Gamecocks now have 64 home runs after 25 games.

The three-game attendance for the weekend was 23,503, including a pair of sellouts on Friday and game one of Saturday.

Carolina upped its strikeout total this season to 264 after 29 punchouts today.

UP NEXT Carolina visits Charleston, S.C., and The Citadel on Tuesday night (March 28) at 7 p.m. at Joe Riley Park. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

