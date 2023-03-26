SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgia Tech Downs Clemson 16-3

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech scored in each of the first six innings in its 16-3 victory over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 16-7 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 14-10 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

Jake DeLeo led off the first inning with a homer, breaking Clemson’s 12-game streak of not allowing a first-inning run, then the Yellow Jackets added four more runs in the frame. Benjamin Blackwell belted a solo homer, his first of the year, in the top of the second inning. After a Georgia Tech run in the bottom of the second inning, Caden Grice crushed a long two-run homer, his third of the season, in the top of the third inning.

Georgia Tech, who had 19 hits in the game, responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning on Jack Rubenstein’s leadoff homer and DeLeo’s two-run homer, his second of the game, then added a two-out run in the fourth inning to build a 10-3 lead. The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the fifth inning, capped by Drew Compton’s three-run homer, and two runs in the sixth inning.

Yellow Jacket starter Luke Schmolke (3-0) earned the win by tossing 5.0 effective innings, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks with five strikeouts. Tiger starter Tristan Smith (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie

Latest News

Maybank III leads after Round 3 at The Azalea Invitational
Cougars Down Towson in 17-Inning Marathon
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Bested in Pitcher’s Duel in Presbyterian
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) fights for a rebound over UCLA's Christeen Iwuala (22) and...
South Carolina uses size to overpower UCLA in March Madness