SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Maybank III leads after Round 3 at The Azalea Invitational

(KNOP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oklahoma signee PJ Maybank III would birdie 2 of the first 4 holes in the 3rd round and held on to the lead after 3 days at The Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Saturday.

Maybank III, who’s at -15, takes a 4 shot lead into Sunday’s final round over Calahan Keever of Anderson who’s at -11.

North Carolina signee Hampton Roberts is in 3rd place at -8.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot 3-over on Saturday and missed the cut for the final round finishing at +11.

The final round will begin at 8:30 on Sunday morning with the leaders teeing off at 10:20.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated
Deangelo Chaney, 27, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at driver on Ravenel Bridge in road rage incident
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
This sleeper is so important to the Bell family because it was their son’s, who passed away...
‘Priceless’: Family begs community for help finding late son’s onesie

Latest News

Cougars Down Towson in 17-Inning Marathon
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Bested in Pitcher’s Duel in Presbyterian
Clemson baseball
Georgia Tech Downs Clemson 16-3
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) fights for a rebound over UCLA's Christeen Iwuala (22) and...
South Carolina uses size to overpower UCLA in March Madness