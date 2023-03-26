Maybank III leads after Round 3 at The Azalea Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oklahoma signee PJ Maybank III would birdie 2 of the first 4 holes in the 3rd round and held on to the lead after 3 days at The Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston on Saturday.

Maybank III, who’s at -15, takes a 4 shot lead into Sunday’s final round over Calahan Keever of Anderson who’s at -11.

North Carolina signee Hampton Roberts is in 3rd place at -8.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot 3-over on Saturday and missed the cut for the final round finishing at +11.

The final round will begin at 8:30 on Sunday morning with the leaders teeing off at 10:20.

