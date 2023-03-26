PJ Maybank III runs away with The Azalea Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - PJ Maybank III shot 64 for the 2nd time this weekend as he ran away with an 11 shot victory in the 75th Azalea Championship at The Country Club of Charleston on Sunday afternoon.

Maybank, an Oklahoma signee, finished the weekend at -22 doubling up 2nd place finisher North Carolina signee Hampton Roberts who finished at -11.

The champion went bogey free in his final round after finishing with just 1 bogey on Saturday. Maybank would birdie holes 5, 8 and 9 on the front nine. He followed that up with a birdie on 10, an eagle on 15 and another birdie on 16 before paring out the final two holes.

Calahan Keever of Anderson University finished in 3rd place at -10.

Maybank III wins $750 for taking the championship.

Other notable finishers include John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, who finished at -1. Luke Poulter, son of LIV golfer Ian Poulter, finished at +5.

2015 champion Todd White finished at +5 while 2013 winner Austin Langdale finished at +3.

