Rep. Mace to visit Charleston Co. jail amid death investigations

The news release does not state what Mace’s goal is for the visit.
The news release does not state what Mace's goal is for the visit.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace plans to stop by the Al Cannon Detention Center in the wake of several deaths at the North Charleston facility.

One of the most recent deaths, that of 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown, is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Brown died on Dec. 29 at MUSC from Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Attorneys James B. Moore III and Scott Evans, who represent Brown’s family, claimed he was held at the Al Cannon Detention Center for 125 days last year in a solitary cell in the facility’s Behavioral Management Unit. They say the sheer length of the deterioration that Brown suffered highlights a failure on the systemic level.

After Brown’s death, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis called on the Department of Justice to investigate the death of Julian Jenkins, 50, whose cause of death has not been determined. Pendarvis represents Jenkins’ family. He died on March 13 after being in the medical ward at the Charleston County Jail since he was booked earlier this month.

The jail came under scrutiny in early 2021 after the death of Jamal Sutherland. He died on Jan. 5, 2021, after being forcibly extracted from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge at the Charleston County Detention Center.

A video of the extraction, which showed Sutherland being tased numerous times, was released in May 2021, sparking outcry from the community and the Sutherland family.

A couple of days after that video was released, the two deputies involved in the incident, Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, were fired; however, they were never criminally charged.

RELATED: ‘I’ve done all I could do’: Mother of Jamal Sutherland reacts to DOJ not pursuing charges

Weeks later, a judge approved a $10 million settlement between Sutherland’s family and Charleston County, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the City of North Charleston.

In total, six death at the facility occurred in the past year, according to a news release from Mace’s press team.

The news release does not state what Mace’s goal is for the visit. She will speak to members of the media after her visit.

Charleston County Councilmember Teddie Pryor Sr. and others will also be in attendance, the news release stated.

