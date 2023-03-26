SC Lottery
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash

It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Saturday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.

A 2004 Lexus sedan was driving west on the road. The car drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side and then hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the sedan was killed, Bolt said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

