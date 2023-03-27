1 killed in Dorchester Co. head-on crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A head-on collision in Dorchester County Sunday left one person dead and injured another.

The crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on Orangeburg Road near Dubois School Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 1998 Buick Regal were traveling in opposite directions on Orangeburg Road when the Buick crossed the center line and hit the truck head on.

The driver of the Buick was killed in the crash. The truck’s driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

