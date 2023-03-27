SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Dorchester Co. head-on crash

A head-on collision in Dorchester County Sunday left one person dead and injured another.
A head-on collision in Dorchester County Sunday left one person dead and injured another.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A head-on collision in Dorchester County Sunday left one person dead and injured another.

The crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on Orangeburg Road near Dubois School Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 1998 Buick Regal were traveling in opposite directions on Orangeburg Road when the Buick crossed the center line and hit the truck head on.

The driver of the Buick was killed in the crash. The truck’s driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash
The teen made it homes safely, according to the sheriff’s office.
Missing Andrews teen located, deputies say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Pet helpers, a Lowcountry adoption center, hosted their 22nd annual Oyster Roast on Sunday.
Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
The news release does not state what Mace’s goal is for the visit.
Rep. Mace to visit Charleston Co. jail amid death investigations