Burke High School wins robotics competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burke High School Robotics Team brought home a big win over the weekend.

The Burke High FRC Team 4748 won the FIRST Robotics Competition event at Coker College in Hartsville over the weekend in Darlington County.

The FIRST Robotics Competition teaches kids STEM skills through designing, building and programming robots.

Teachers say the event also enhances the students’ social skills, because they collaborate on an alliance involving three robots working against other robots.

Burke High competed in the Peachtree District against high schools from across the southeast and even as far away as Germany.

This win is a great example of how persistence pays off. Students at Burke have been competing since 2013, but this is the first time they placed in the finals.

