Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office issue statement after Mace’s tour of jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement after U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace completed a tour of the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The First District Republican announced over the weekend she would tour the facility Monday morning in the aftermath of six deaths at the facility that happened over the past year.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp released the following statement on behalf of the agency:

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office thanks Congresswoman Mace and members of the Charleston County Council for taking us up on our public offer to tour the Al Cannon Detention Center. Because of the congresswoman’s busy schedule, the itinerary was abbreviated, but CCSO tour guides were able to show her and other officials areas of the facility where residents are booked and screened. They also saw the Behavioral Management Unit, or BMU, Medical Unit and an open-bay housing unit that is currently being converted to accommodate classrooms and other resident programs. Also attending were members of CCSO command staff and Detention Center supervisors. The officials asked a lot of great questions, many which our staff members were able to answer with the knowledge that internal and independent investigations are ongoing. We appreciate Congresswoman Mace and the Charleston County Council for taking the time to see the challenging but excellent work our detention deputies do around the clock.

Media was not allowed inside the facility during the tour.

After the visit, Mace spoke with reporters outside the facility, saying that she wanted her message with the deputies and staff as well as Charleston County leaders and its residents to be that “we’re going to work together to figure this thing out and be as helpful as we can.”

Of the recent deaths, Mace said it is “a complicated issue.”

“A statistically significant portion of the folks who are here at the Charleston County Detention Center have major mental health issues,” she said. “And this is not a mental health hospital. That’s an issue.”

She called the visit “a great first step.”

“It’s a very clean facility,” Mace said. “We went through several different wings of the facility, and I will tell you, they seem, you can see it’s very orderly, from that standpoint. But also the issues were heard today, [included] understaffing and the raises, that the starting new starting salary is going to be a great step in the right direction to get there.”

Mace’s visit came as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Dec. 29 death of 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown, whose death at MUSC eight days after being taken there from the jail, was ruled to be caused by Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure because of “gross medical neglect,” according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

After Brown’s death, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis called on the Department of Justice to investigate the March 13 death of 50-year-old Julian Jenkins. Jenkins died after being in the jail’s medical ward since his booking. His cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, O’Neal said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

