Classroom Champions: Teacher wants students to see life cycle of a chicken

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Watching a baby chicken hatch can be a memorable moment for students and a Georgetown County teacher makes this happen every year for her students.

First grade Pleasant Hill Elementary teacher Krista Poston says her favorite science standard to teach is about animals and their life cycles. Poston makes learning this standard a first-hand experience by housing an incubator in her classroom.

She raises chickens at home and brings the egg into class.

“They love hands-on things, and we live out in the country so what better way than to hatch baby chicks, and with the price of eggs, some parents will let them have a baby chick,” Poston said.

Last year, Poston noticed her incubator stopped working properly and did not hatch as many chicks.

For her Donors Choose Project, she’s asking for a new incubator with a 360-degree view, a portable playpen for the chicks and a brooding box.

“When we do this project in school, they can see it from the beginning to the end and we talk about the different types of chickens. We talk about what’s needed to survive and they love it so much it gives them the self-help skills and responsibility,” Poston said.

Poston says her students will do various activities during the 21-day lifecycle of the chickens.

She says it’s an experience that most students never have the opportunity to enjoy.

Click here to donate to “Egg-mazing Adventures.”

You can help this Georgetown teacher and her students by clicking the link and donating to this project and becoming a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

