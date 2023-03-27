Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A father and daughter killed in a weekend motorcycle crash have been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Roger Austin, 44, from Ridgeville and his daughter, 18-year-old Avery Austin, from Summerville, were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on Cypress Campground Road near US 176, approximately four miles north of Summerville.

Two occupants of a 2008 Honda motorcycle were traveling east on Cypress Campground Road at approximately 8:49 p.m. when they went off the road to the left and struck several trees, spilling off the roadway.

Both occupants died at the scene.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

