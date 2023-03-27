SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A father and daughter killed in a weekend motorcycle crash have been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Roger Austin, 44, from Ridgeville and his daughter, 18-year-old Avery Austin, from Summerville, were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on Cypress Campground Road near US 176, approximately four miles north of Summerville.

Two occupants of a 2008 Honda motorcycle were traveling east on Cypress Campground Road at approximately 8:49 p.m. when they went off the road to the left and struck several trees, spilling off the roadway.

Both occupants died at the scene.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the...
Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision
It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a 42-year-old Summerville woman killed in a...
Coroner IDs victim of Dorchester Co. crash