DD2 committee moves forward changes to book review policy in district libraries

SUMMERVILE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District Two committee has approved some changes to its library review policy that expands who can request a review.

The board’s policy committee unanimously approved a change that allows any taxpayer that lives in the district to submit a book review that’s in district libraries.

Previously, only parents of children in the school district were allowed to ask for a review of books inside libraries.

The committee also recommended changes that opens up the opportunity for volunteers to serve on the district’s citizens’ review committee.

The updated policy would create a 30-business-day timeline from when the book review questionnaire is received.

Appeals will go to the citizen review committee within 5 business days, and further appeals would go to the school board.

School board member Kellie Bates said these timelines should help the process go more smoothly, and there’s more people than just parents who are invested in the success of children.

“We rally around your kids and have other members of your family come support you and help defending your kids and parenting them and your family,” Bates said. “Just to limit to just a parent is sort of discriminatory to other people who may have those child’s interests in mind and just the children in our community.”

The policy now heads to the full board for first reading, which is scheduled for April 24, and must pass several other readings before it is implemented.

