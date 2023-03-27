SC Lottery
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Monday afternoon between a pickup truck and a school bus was fatal.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Investigators believe the pickup was heading west on Highway 162 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the bus. Knapp said both vehicles then caught on fire.

Two adults who were aboard the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Knapp said Highway 162 was closed until about 6:20 p.m., when the bus was towed from the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

