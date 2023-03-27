SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies looking for missing Georgetown Co. man

Michael Edward Davis, 61, of Hicks Drive, was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.
Michael Edward Davis, 61, of Hicks Drive, was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to find a missing 61-year-old man.

Michael Edward Davis, 61, of Hicks Drive, was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.

Deputies describe Davis as 5′6,” weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat and blue jeans.

Davis has a medical condition and has missed his medication for two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
A new waterfront hotel under construction on the peninsula tells Live 5 they're now planning on...
Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the...
Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision
The news release does not state what Mace’s goal is for the visit.
Rep. Mace to visit Charleston Co. jail amid death investigations
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash