Deputies looking for missing Georgetown Co. man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to find a missing 61-year-old man.

Michael Edward Davis, 61, of Hicks Drive, was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.

Deputies describe Davis as 5′6,” weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat and blue jeans.

Davis has a medical condition and has missed his medication for two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can call 843-546-5102.

