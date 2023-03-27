Deputies report serious injury in crash involving school bus

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Monday afternoon between a pickup truck and a school bus has caused a serious injury.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say. As of 2:25 p.m., Highway 162 was closed because of the crash.

Deputies say the serious injury was reported in the pickup truck.

Two adults who were aboard the school bus suffered non-life-threatening inuries. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

